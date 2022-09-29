Rodriguez retired the final two batters in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Phillies to record the save.

Rodriguez now has four saves since getting activated from the injured list on Aug. 26. He's seemingly moved ahead of Rowan Wick in the closer pecking order, though Brandon Hughes is also in the mix from the left side. With seven games left in the season, Rodriguez could squeeze out a little more fantasy value if he sees a few more save chances.