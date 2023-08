The Cubs traded Rodriguez and Adrian Sampson to the Rays on Tuesday in exchange for Josh Roberson, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Rodriguez looked like a promising young arm in the Cubs' system at one point, but he turns 27 years old this coming Sunday and has registered an underwhelming 4.42 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 38.2 innings of relief this season at Triple-A Iowa. He'll likely report to Triple-A Durham.