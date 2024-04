The Rays recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Durham on Friday, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

It will be the first stint in the majors this season for Rodriguez, who has posted a 1.08 ERA and 13:2 K:BB over 8.1 innings with Durham in 2024. Assuming he makes an appearance, it would be the 27-year-old's first at the big-league level since 2022.