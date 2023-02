Leiter signed a minor-league contract Thursday with the Cubs that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Leiter was pushed off the Cubs' 40-man roster last month, but he's back now with a chance to impress on the MLB side of spring camp. The 31-year-old right-hander worked to a respectable 3.99 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 73:25 K:BB ratio over 67.2 innings with Chicago during the 2022 regular season.