Leiter (1-1) retired the only two batters he faced out of the bullpen to earn the win in Monday's 3-1 victory over the Mets.

Starter Jameson Taillon was excellent over 7.1 innings, but the Cubs turned to Leiter to get the last two outs of the eighth. The veteran righty delivered, then scooped up his first win of the year when Christopher Morel hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth. Leiter has been excellent all year, posting a 0.69 ERA and 13 strikeouts across 13 innings. He should continue to work in a setup role ahead of new closer Hector Neris, though he could be next up for saves if Neris falters.