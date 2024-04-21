Leiter should be one of the Cubs' top options for saves after manager Craig Counsell indicated Sunday that Adbert Alzolay isn't currently considered the club's closer, Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Alzolay blew his fourth save of the season in Saturday's doubleheader against Miami, and Counsell has apparently seen enough. Leiter has collected a hold in four straight appearances and has given up just two unearned runs across 10.2 innings this season. Hector Neris earned the save in Game 2 on Saturday and is likely the top candidate for saves, but Counsell hasn't officially named a new closer.