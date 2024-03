Leiter tossed 1.2 scoreless innings of relief in Thursday's 4-3, 10-inning loss to the Rangers. He struck out three.

With Justin Steele (hamstring) getting pulled after only 4.2 innings, the Cubs needed some length from their bullpen, and Leiter stepped up. The righty was solid in 2023, and while he should help the team this year, he has limited fantasy upside working in front of Hector Neris and closer Adbert Alzolay.