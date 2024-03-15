Cubs manager Craig Counsell doesn't plan to enter the season with defined bullpen roles for Leiter or any other reliever, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Leiter has notched seven saves over the last two seasons with the Cubs, collecting a 3.75 ERA and 150:49 K:BB over 132 innings along the way. The reverse-splits reliever could potentially work his way into the saves mix again in 2024, although he's probably at least behind Adbert Alzolay and Hector Neris and possibly also Julian Merryweather in the pecking order.