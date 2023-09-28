Leiter allowed a run on two hits while retiring only one batter to record a blown save in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to Atlanta.

Leiter got a crack at the ninth inning with the Cubs up 4-3, but he allowed a Marcell Ozuna home run to record his fourth blown save of the season. With regular closer Adbert Alzolay (forearm) on the injured list, Leiter has failed to step up, as he now has an ugly 9.45 ERA this month. The Cubs will likely need to turn to Julian Merryweather in save opportunities for the time being considering the magnitude of their next four games.