Leiter tossed 1.1 scoreless innings of relief to record a hold in Saturday's 4-1 win against Seattle. He struck out one.

Leiter came on in relief of starter Shota Imanaga in the sixth inning, then helped take the team into the seventh. The righty has been excellent so far with a 0.00 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 10 strikeouts across eight innings. Leiter was a trusted member of the bullpen a season ago with 28 holds, four saves and a 3.50 ERA across 69 appearances, and it looks like he'll have a similar role in 2024.