The Cubs and Leiter avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.5 million contract Thursday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

It was his first year of arbitration eligibility. Leiter has turned himself into a valuable reliever for the Cubs, having held a 3.50 ERA and 77:24 K:BB over 64.1 innings last season. He should see action in high-leverage spots again this year.