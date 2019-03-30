Zagunis is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.

Zagunis drew the start in the season opener Thursday against lefty starter Mike Minor but will make way for Kyle Schwarber in this one. The Cubs may use Zagunis on occasion against southpaws and sit Schwarber, though Zagunis likely won't draw enough playing time to make a lot of noise on the fantasy front.

