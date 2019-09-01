Zagunis was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Saturday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Zagunis has only one major-league plate appearance since late May and is being jettisoned from the 40-man roster as Ben Zobrist (personal) makes his return to the club. The 26-year-old had a .250/.325/.333 slash line with three doubles in 30 big-league games this season.