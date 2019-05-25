Zagunis was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

He received just seven at-bats in May, and will be sent to Triple-A in order to get more regular playing time. Zagunis would likely need a couple injuries on the big-league roster in order to profile as more than just a pinch hitter the next time he comes up to the majors.

More News
Our Latest Stories