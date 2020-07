The Cubs placed Zagunis on the restricted list Thursday after he informed the club that he will opt out of the 2020 season, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Zagunis will lose his spot in the Cubs' 60-man player pool as a result, though he'll still remain under club control. Had he cracked the team's Opening Day roster, Zagunis likely would have been in line for limited action as a reserve outfielder.