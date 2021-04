Duffy went 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 16-4 win over the Mets.

Duffy was making just his second start of the season and made the most out of the opportunity in the easy win. The 30-year-old is still behind the likes of David Bote and Eric Sogard in the pecking order at second base, and Kris Bryant has third locked down most days, so Duffy will have to find ways to contribute with limited playing time.