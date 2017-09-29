Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Will start Sunday
Montgomery will take Jake Arrieta's place in the rotation for Sunday's contest against the Reds, Bruce Levine of WSCR-AM reports.
With Arrieta resting his hamstring, manager Joe Maddon will turn it over to Montgomery for the regular-season finale, and see how far he can take them before turning it over to the bullpen. During his latest start against the Rays on Sept. 19, Montgomery went six innings, and while he has appeared out of the bullpen twice in the past week, he hasn't pitched since Tuesday. Montgomery might be able to go long enough to qualify for the win.
