Mastrobuoni went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-9 loss to the Pirates.

Mastrobuoni was productive from the No. 8 spot in the lineup and he recorded his first three hits of the season, as he came into the contest 0-for-14 across 10 games so far. The 28-year-old has bounced between Triple-A and the majors and serves in a utility role when he's with the Cubs, so he doesn't see a ton of regular playing time, which makes Saturday's performance a pleasant surprise.