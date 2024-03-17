Mastrobuoni seems likely to secure one of Chicago's final bench spots coming out of camp with Nick Madrigal (hamstring) possibly set to miss time, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Mastrobuoni may not be able to hold onto the role once Madrigal is fully healthy, but for now, the super utility job seems to be his. The 28-year-old can fill in at multiple positions, though he doesn't offer enough offensive upside to warrant serious fantasy attention in most leagues. That could change if a larger role opens up for Mastrobuoni, however.