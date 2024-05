The Cubs recalled Mastrobuoni from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday.

Mastrobuoni made the Cubs' Opening Day roster and was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on April 18 after Patrick Wisdom returned from a stint on the 10-day injured list due to a back injury. Mastrobuoni has appeared in 10 games for Iowa, slashing .231/.318/.436 with 10 runs, five doubles, one home run and four RBI over 44 plate appearances. Matt Mervis was sent down to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.