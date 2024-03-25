The Cubs informed Mastrobuoni on Monday that he'll be included on the Opening Day roster, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mastrobuoni's ability to win a spot on the Opening Day roster spot initially seemed to be tied to the health of Nick Madrigal (hamstring), but even though Madrigal looks poised to avoid a stint on the injured list to open the season, the Cubs will apparently have room for both players as utility options. Though he's capable of filling in at second base, third base, shortstop and both outfield spots and brings quality speed to the table, Mastrobuoni's status as a left-handed hitter means that he won't be a candidate for a platoon role. Instead, Mastrobuoni is likely to see most of his limited opportunities in the late innings as a pinch runner or defensive replacement.