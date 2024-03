Mastrobuoni seems likely to secure a utility role with the Cubs out of spring training, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs have a few options for bench spots, but Mastrobuoni likely has an inside track due to his left-handed bat and his defensive versatility. The 28-year-old had some nice moments toward the end of last year, though he finished with just a .609 OPS across 61 games and doesn't profile as a great fantasy asset in 2024.