Givens allowed four runs without recording an out during Tuesday's loss to the Padres. He gave up one hit and three walks.

Givens replaced Scott Effross after the latter allowed consecutive singles to start the seventh inning. Givens promptly allowed a walk, a double and two more walks before getting the hook. It was easily the worst outing of the season for the righty, who saw his ERA climb from 3.09 to 4.63 in the process. Givens' track record suggests he'll bounce back, though it may take a little while for his ERA to come back down below 4.00.