Hoerner (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Atlanta, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Hoerner was a late scratch ahead of Tuesday's 7-0 loss with left hamstring tightness and still isn't feeling up to playing. Hamstring injuries are notoriously tricky, but the Cubs haven't indicated at this point that Hoerner will require a stint on the injured list. Miles Mastrobuoni will again fill in at shortstop.