Hoerner (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game versus the Pirates.

It's the fourth straight game Hoerner has been out of the lineup due to tightness in his left hamstring. A stint on the injured list would seem to be a distinct possibility at this point given how much time Hoerner has missed, although there's been no indication from the Cubs yet that a move is coming. Miles Mastrobuoni and Nick Madrigal will again be tasked with middle infield duties for Chicago.