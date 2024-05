Hoerner (hamstring) isn't in the Cubs' lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates.

Saturday marks the fifth game in a row that Hoerner has missed thanks to his sore left hamstring. The Cubs have been hopeful that the infielder would be able to avoid the IL, but manager Craig Counsell said Friday that Hoerner may need to spend time on the injured list if his hamstring continues to bother him. Nick Madrigal and Miles Mastrobuoni will once again serve as the Cubs' middle infielders Saturday.