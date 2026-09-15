Hoerner went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 7-3 win over Atlanta.

Hoerner has been good this month with a .296 batting average across 13 September contests, though he hasn't stolen a base since Aug. 28, which is generally how he derives much of his fantasy value. The 29-year-old infielder has also had to adjust to playing shortstop recently, as he's been filling in for Dansby Swanson (oblique) since the middle of August. Swanson is expected back from the injured list toward the end of the week, which should push Hoerner back to second base. He'll remain a contact-oriented hitter who can contribute runs and steals but little power.