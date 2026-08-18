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Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Logs four hits in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hoerner went 4-for-5 with two RBI in Monday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

Hoerner came through in the clutch, delivering a game-tying RBI single in the ninth frame to send the contest to an extra inning. The second baseman has totaled four hits in a game three times since the All-Star break, slashing .371/.393/.491 with three homers, 20 RBI, 15 runs and six stolen bases over the past 29 tilts. Overall, Hoerner is hitting .265/.325/.365 with seven homers, 58 RBI, 52 runs and 20 stolen bases across 123 games.

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