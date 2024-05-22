Hoerner went 1-for-5 with one RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over Atlanta.

Hoerner had a relatively unimpressive return after missing over a week with a hamstring issue, but he made up for it with a one-out, walk-off single in the 10th inning. The infielder is slashing .267/.357/.385 with two home runs, 13 RBI, 25 runs scored and five stolen bases over 185 plate appearances. Hoerner's return will likely mean less playing time for Nick Madrigal moving forward, assuming Hoerner doesn't suffer a setback with his hamstring.