Hoerner (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Make it six straight absences for Hoerner, who continues to nurse a sore left hamstring. He was still hoping to avoid the injured list as of Friday, but it's reasonable to think Hoerner to the IL could be the move to accommodate the return of Dansby Swanson (knee) on Tuesday. Nick Madrigal has been serving as the Cubs' primary second baseman in Hoerner's absence.