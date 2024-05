Hoerner was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against Atlanta due to left hamstring tightness, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Hoerner was originally slated to bat leadoff for Chicago in Game 2 of their series in Atlanta, but he will now be forced to take a seat. More information on his injury will likely be provided following the contest, but in the meantime, Miles Mastrobuoni will take over at shortstop and bat eighth against Atlanta.