Wisdom went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Brewers.

Wisdom also struck out twice in the contest, making this game a good representation of what the 32-year-old brings to the plate. He's batting .205 this season and has struck out nearly 37% of the time. Wisdom has struck out at least 34% of the time each of the last three seasons. His inability to make consistent contact limits his fantasy upside moving forward, as he seems ticketed for a part-time role where he provides some pop but little else.