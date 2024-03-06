Wisdom (quad) took at-bats in a simulated game Tuesday and is building back up to being ready for game action, MLB.com reports.

Wisdom has only played in three Cactus League games and there's no clear timetable for his return, but this is still promising news. The veteran seems like he should be healthy by the start of the regular season, though he'll likely have to settle for a reserve role with the Cubs adding some corner infield depth in the offseason and Christopher Morel pushing for more playing time as well.