Hodge was optioned to Double-A Tennessee by the Cubs on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hodge put up an uninspiring posting a 5.13 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across 80.2 frames with Tennessee last season, although he did fan 103 batters. He pitched as both a starter and reliever last season and it's not clear what role the Cubs have planned for him this season.