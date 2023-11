The Cubs selected Hodge to their 40-man roster Tuesday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Hodge struggled in his first year at Double-A, posting a 5.13 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across 80.2 frames, but the Cubs will give him a roster spot to prevent other teams from selecting him in next month's Rule 5 Draft. The 22-year-old right-hander will likely return to Double-A Tennessee to begin 2024.