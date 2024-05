The Cubs recalled Hodge from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Hodge has posted a 4.80 ERA and walked 12 over 15 innings this season between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa, but he's also struck out 26. This is the first stint in the majors for the 23-year-old, so he'll be making his big-league debut when/if he enters a game.