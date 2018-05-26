Rosario was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday.

Yu Darvish (triceps tendonitis) hit the disabled list, so the Cubs needed some length in the bullpen in advance of what could be a quasi-bullpen game Monday. Rosario has a 0.47 ERA in 19.1 innings at Triple-A and has not given up a run in two innings in the big leagues. He has 15 strikeouts across 21.1 innings at the two levels and should work in the middle innings.

