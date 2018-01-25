Court came to terms on a minor-league deal with the Cubs which includes an invitation to spring training

Court has yet to appear in a major-league game entering his age-29 season, and spent the 2017 season at the Triple-A level within the Red Sox's system. During 106 games with the team, he slashed .263/.347/.410 with 10 home runs and 44 RBI. He will provide added depth at the first base position for Chicago this upcoming season.