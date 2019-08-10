Mariners' Ryan Court: Hits first major-league homer
Court went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Rays.
Court made an impact from the bottom of the batting order, lacing a game-tying single off Rays starter Jalen Beeks in the fourth inning. Court tried to spark a rally with a solo shot off Rays closer Emilio Pagan in the ninth inning, but the Mariners were unable to build upon his effort. The utility man has recorded five RBI in eight games since being called up from Triple-A Tacoma on July 26. The 31-year-old only has a .235/.278/.471 batting line across 17 at-bats.
