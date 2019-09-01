The Mariners recalled Court from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.

Court was one of five players added to the Mariners' roster in the first wave of September callups. The 31-year-old rookie previously appeared in eight games for the Mariners, going 4-for-17 with a home run. He'll offer depth at the corner-infield and corner-outfield spots but likely won't be in line to make more than a handful of starts per week in the final month of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories