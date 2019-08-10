Court was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Court got called up to the Mariners on July 26 and earned 18 plate appearances during his time with the team. The highlight of his stint came on Friday, when he recorded his first major-league home run. The 31-year-old was optioned to clear room on the 25-man roster for Dee Gordon, who is returning from a stay on the injured list.

More News
Our Latest Stories