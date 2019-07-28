Mariners' Ryan Court: Collects three RBI in first start
Court went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Tigers.
Court had his contract selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday after beginning the season in independent ball, and he delivered in a big way Saturday during his first major-league start. The 31-year-old should continue serving in a utility role while with the Mariners.
