Cishek (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts to earn the win Tuesday against the Marlins.

CIshek became the pitcher of record when Kris Bryant blasted a walkoff three-run home run in the 5-2 Cubs' win. The veteran righty has allowed three runs in an outing twice so far this season, but he's otherwise not allowed an earned run in his 14 other appearances. Overall, Cishek has a 3.38 ERA, and he should remain in a middle relief role for Chicago, though the recent struggles of closer Pedro Strop could open the door for some save opportunities.