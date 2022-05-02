Cishek gave up a hit and struck out two over 1.1 scoreless innings Sunday to record his third hold of the season in a win over the Giants.

The sidearmer has held the opposition off the board in nine of his 11 appearances this season but been tagged for six runs in the other two, leading to a 6.00 ERA and 1.67 WHIP. Cishek's reliance on deception rather than dominant stuff makes him volatile, but Washington doesn't have many healthy, reliable high-leverage options in the bullpen right now, which will keep the veteran in a setup role -- he's currently tied with Kyle Finnegan for the team lead in holds.