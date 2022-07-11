Cishek gave up one hit and struck out two in a scoreless sixth inning Sunday to record his fifth hold of the season in a loss to Atlanta.

The veteran right-hander had gone more than a month without picking up a hold, posting a 6.17 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB through 11.2 innings in 10 appearances between his last two. Cishek remains one of the Nationals' high-leverage relievers mostly by default, and the team isn't likely to win enough games in the second half to give the 36-year-old much fantasy value even in formats that count holds.