Cishek walked one and struck out three over 1.1 scoreless innings Friday to record his fourth hold of the season in a win over the Brewers.

The hold was the first in over a month for the sidearmer, but that's due to a lack of opportunity rather than poor performance. Cishek has a 2.16 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB through 16.2 innings since the beginning of May, solidifying a spot among the Nationals' high-leverage arms.