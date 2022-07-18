Cishek (1-2) picked up the win Sunday against Atlanta, working 1.2 scoreless innings of relief without allowing a hit or a walk and striking out two.

A hit by pitch was the only blemish on his line. In what was a bullpen day for the Nationals, Cishek entered the game with one out in the fourth inning to protect a 4-3 lead and wound up being deemed the team's most effective pitcher by the official scorer to get credit for the win. The 36-year-old has a 4.05 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and solid 25.7 percent strikeout rate -- his best mark since 2018 -- on the season, and if new closer Kyle Finnegan falters, Cishek could see some save chances after the All-Star break.