site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: steve-cishek-announces-retirement | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Steve Cishek: Announces retirement
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cishek announced his retirement Friday, Rich Maclone of The Bourne Enterprise reports.
The 35-year-old right spent 13 seasons in the majors, most recently posting a 4.21 ERA in 66.1 frames for the Nationals last season. He'll retire with a lifetime 2.98 ERA and 133 saves.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 38 min read
Scott White
• 15 min read
Scott White
• 13 min read
Scott White
• 12 min read