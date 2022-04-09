Cishek was ejected from Friday's game against the Mets in the top of the fifth inning after he hit Francisco Lindor in the head with a pitch, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Cishek entered Friday's matchup in the top of the fifth inning with no outs and a runner on second, and he hit Lindor with the second pitch he threw. That led to a scuffle on the field between the two teams, and the right-hander was tossed from the game since the Nationals also hit several batters during Thursday's Opening Day matchup. It's not yet clear whether the incident will lead to discipline from the league.