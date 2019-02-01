Cubs' Tony Barnette: Signs with Cubs
Barnette (shoulder) signed a one-year deal with a club option for a second season with the Cubs on Friday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Barnette will make $750,000 plus incentives in 2019 and $3 million the following year if his option is picked up. A shoulder sprain cut the 35-year-old's season short in early July last season, though he was pitching quite well in the first half of the year, recording a 2.39 ERA in 26.1 innings. He should be a capable middle-relief option in Chicago if he's able to fully bounce back.
